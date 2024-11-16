LJI Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.26. 712,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,076. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

