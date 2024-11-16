LJI Wealth Management LLC Buys 24 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $538.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,360,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,102. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.75 and a 1-year high of $551.73. The stock has a market cap of $487.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.18.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

