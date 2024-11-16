LJI Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 488.04, a PEG ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.86 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

