LJI Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 691.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.