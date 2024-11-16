LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LJI Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. The stock has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

