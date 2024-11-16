Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $544.00 and last traded at $544.61. Approximately 332,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,052,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $557.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $576.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

