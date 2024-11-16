LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.87. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. This represents a 8.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,417.92. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $756,227. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

