Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.75 and traded as low as $29.29. Makita shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 6,631 shares traded.

Makita Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

