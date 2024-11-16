Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCS. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday.

Marcus Stock Performance

Marcus Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MCS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 218,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,537. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.00 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.35%.

Insider Activity at Marcus

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,711.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 294,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 10.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 71.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 183,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

