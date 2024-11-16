Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.83.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,707.64 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,342.66 and a 1-year high of $1,733.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,577.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,578.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

