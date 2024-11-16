Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,085 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

