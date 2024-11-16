Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

