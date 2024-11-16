McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.0 %

MCD stock opened at $292.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.29. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.