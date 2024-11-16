Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth about $256,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 12,439.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 537,769 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLGB opened at $26.66 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $718.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

