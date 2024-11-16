Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $630,000 Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.