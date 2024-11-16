Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 77,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 80.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

