Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,011 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $2,860,902. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

