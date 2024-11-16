Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bretton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $5,223,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 141,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.2% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.73 and a 52-week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. This represents a 57.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.