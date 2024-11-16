Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. This trade represents a 53.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,834. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

