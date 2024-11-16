Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,376 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBUS. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

