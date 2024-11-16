Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.48.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

