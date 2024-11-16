Micheal Joseph Kelly Purchases 1,755 Shares of Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO) Stock

Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO – Get Free Report) Director Micheal Joseph Kelly purchased 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,999.90.
Definity Financial Stock Performance
