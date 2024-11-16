Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 101,439 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 101,439 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $30,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 509,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 418,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 219.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,445,000 after acquiring an additional 239,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $34,541,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $105.48 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

