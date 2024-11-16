Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $19.96 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

