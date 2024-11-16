Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $152.13 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

