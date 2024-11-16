Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 30,693 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 205.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $342.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

