Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,195,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 1.02% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 3,070.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 65,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in SDCL EDGE Acquisition by 85.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,186,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,031 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDA stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue opportunities in the energy, built environment, and transport sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

