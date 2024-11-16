Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.71 Billion Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 9.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,713,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $593.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $518.10 and its 200 day moving average is $488.35. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $607.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

