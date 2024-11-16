Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $57.07 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3,679.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,608 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $57,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

