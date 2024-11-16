Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08). Approximately 112,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 790,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.00 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.