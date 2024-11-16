monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on monday.com from $296.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $262.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.20, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.31. monday.com has a 52 week low of $166.86 and a 52 week high of $324.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in monday.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

