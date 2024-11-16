Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $926,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $12,010,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.