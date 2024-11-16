Morgan Stanley Cuts Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $26.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

ZETA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 25,433,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

