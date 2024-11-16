Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4,447.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 572,040 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $262,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,911,000 after buying an additional 110,072 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

MSI opened at $489.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.09 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

