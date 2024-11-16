Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $489.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.09 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

