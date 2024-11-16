MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,667 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 177.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 536.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 128,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

