MQS Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,023.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 815,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.