MQS Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOD opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.