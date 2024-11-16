MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.17 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

