MQS Management LLC Takes $121,000 Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 285.3% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 134.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32.

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

