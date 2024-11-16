MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 18th

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, November 18th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 15th.
MSP Recovery Trading Down 20.9 %
NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 1,162.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.