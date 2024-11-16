MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 18th

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, November 18th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 15th.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 20.9 %

NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 1,162.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSP Recovery Company Profile

In related news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 360,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,593.68. The trade was a 26.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 86.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.