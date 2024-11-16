Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.8 days.

Nagarro Price Performance

Shares of Nagarro stock remained flat at $95.48 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. Nagarro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $106.00.

Get Nagarro alerts:

Nagarro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nagarro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nagarro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.