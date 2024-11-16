Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.8 days.
Nagarro Price Performance
Shares of Nagarro stock remained flat at $95.48 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. Nagarro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $106.00.
Nagarro Company Profile
