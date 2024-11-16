Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 1,596,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,085,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nano Nuclear Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNE. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at $954,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

