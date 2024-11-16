Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Natera Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. Natera has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $333,755.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,481.92. This represents a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,821 shares of company stock worth $4,776,878 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,194,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,747,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

