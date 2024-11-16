National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 227,334 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 514.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

