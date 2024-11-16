Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433,554 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $125,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA opened at $77.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

