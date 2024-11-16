Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $103,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 103.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,948,000 after acquiring an additional 449,912 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.48. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $152.13 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

