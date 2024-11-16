Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $513,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $212.28 and a 52-week high of $279.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.01 and a 200 day moving average of $252.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

