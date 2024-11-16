Natixis Advisors LLC Has $150.83 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,867,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $150,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Walmart by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Walmart by 307.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 215.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,343,000 after buying an additional 2,127,332 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $677.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

