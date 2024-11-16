Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 12,992 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $165,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,213.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,170.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,094.28. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

